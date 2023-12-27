Man released from hospital, charged with murder attempt of Fort Pierce police officer

FORT PIERCE −A 25-year-old man was released from a hospital Tuesday evening after being shot in what police said was an exchange of gunfire earlier in the day after the man fired at an officer attempting to stop him for questioning about items stolen from a convenience store.

D'marcus Rhynes faces charges of attempted homicide or first-degree premeditated murder, larceny, possession of a weapon or ammunition by a felon and resisting an officer with violence.

Rhynes is accused of firing at the officer as he got out of his patrol vehicle near Museum Pointe Park in the 400 block of Seaway Drive.

The officer attempted to stop Rhynes, who was walking west of a Cumberland Farms, where he was said to match the description of someone police were told stole something from the store just before 9 a.m., according to reports.

Police were told by witnesses Rhynes fired "multiple shots," none of which struck the officer, but in the exchange that followed, he was wounded and taken to HCA Florida Lawnwood Hospital in Fort Pierce

A shooting involving a Fort Pierce police officer and a man accused of stealing items from a convenience store followed reports of a large law enforcement presence at Museum Pointe Park off Seaway Drive around 9:15 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 26, 2023, according to Fort Pierce police. The man was injured and the police officer was not injured. There is a small local history museum and aquarium nearby.

Police spokesperson Larry Croom said Wednesday Rhynes had been released from the hospital the same evening as the shooting.

Further details from police about the shooting or the extent of his wounds were said to be unavailable Wednesday.

Jail records show Rhynes was booked into St. Lucie County Jail at 7 p.m. Tuesday, where he was held on $53,500 bail.

Croom said Rhynes is considered a transient. Florida Department of Corrections records show he was released from prison May 1.

According to corrections records, he spent just under a year in prison for aggravated assault with a knife without intent to kill, property damage and willful child abuse. He was living in Indian River County at the time.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating Tuesday's shooting. The agency investigates officer-involved shootings in the state, according to Fort Pierce police.

"We conduct interviews, we collect evidence," said FDLE spokesperson Dana Kelly. "If any digital evidence is available, we review that."

After the agency has prepared its findings, Kelly said the conclusion is given to the local state attorney's office for review.

"We work with the State Attorney's Office, but it’s the (state attorney) who decides to convene a grand jury or file charges against the officer involved," Kelly said.

More: Florida real estate: Treasure Coast sales dipped in November as mortgage rates stayed high

More: She lived on the street. Now she aims to help others through homelessness, addiction

More: Man shot after fight at family Christmas dinner in Indian River County, officials say

Corey Arwood is a breaking news reporter for TCPalm. Follow Corey @coreyarwood, or reach him by phone at 772-978-2246.

This article originally appeared on Treasure Coast Newspapers: Man released from hospital; charged with trying to kill police officer