A man released from jail days ago accused of beating someone with a 2x4 in Fountain Square

This article contains a graphic image.

Early morning last Saturday, Joshua Burton stepped outside his apartment in Fountain Square to let out the dogs — Corn and Princess Poppy.

It wasn’t long after he left that his spouse, Christina, heard a commotion outside their unit in the 900 block of Prospect Street. She peeked out the stairwell and saw her husband bleeding on the ground and a man standing close by holding a 2x4 piece of wood.

The seemingly random attack landed Joshua Burton, 37, in an intensive care unit, having undergone two surgeries to relieve swelling around his brain.

“It’s undetermined when he’ll wake up,” Christina Burton said Friday afternoon. As the couple endured surgeries, questions about who was behind the assault remained.

Roughly five days later, Indianapolis police announced an arrest.

Brandon Eaton, 35, is jailed on a charge of aggravated battery at a substantial risk of death in the case. A police report states when Christina Burton discovered the attack, Eaton told her to call 911 and then ran away.

Josh Burton, 37, was taking his Boston terrier (Corn) and chihuahua (Princess Poppy) out of his and his wife's apartment on Prospect Street in Fountain Square when he was attacked with a wood plank. The assault left him in a hospital.

No motive was revealed in the report.

Christina Burton told police a man had been looking in vehicles in their parking lot the night before and approached the couple, asking if they had methamphetamine. The couple said no and walked away to return home at roughly 3:30 a.m., after a birthday party.

A couple of hours later, her husband was attacked.

Online court records show Eaton had been released from jail roughly four days before the attack for criminal trespassing. Indianapolis officers arrested Eaton on Jan. 20 for refusing to leave a Kroger in the Twin Aire neighborhood.

He was sentenced on Jan. 23 to 360 days in jail, with 352 of those days suspended and four days credit for his time served. Online jail records show he was released at 6:17 p.m. Jan. 23, 2024.

Christina Burton said as of Friday afternoon, her husband’s condition is no longer declining, but “a long road lies ahead.” As for the arrest, she said she's thankful police have caught someone.

"I need my best friend to wake up so we can grow old together," she said.

An online fundraiser has been created to help with medical costs and can be found at gofundme.com/f/help-for-josh-burton

