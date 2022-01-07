Man released from prison after contesting denial of early release credits

The state Department of Corrections has begun a criminal investigation into the inmates who rioted Sunday at Red Rock Correctional Center in Eloy, leaving a dozen inmates and two officers injured.

An incarcerated man has been released from an Arizona prison after successfully contesting the Department of Corrections’ denial of his eligibility for early release credits.

Carlos Hernandez filed a complaint in Maricopa County Superior Court in September of 2021 alleging the Arizona Department of Corrections was wrongly interpreting state law, potentially denying people incarcerated in state prisons the opportunity to earn time off their sentences.

Hernandez was being held at the Red Rock Correctional Center, a private prison managed by CoreCivic in Eloy.

Andrew Case, senior counsel with LatinoJustice PRLDEF, a national civil rights organization, said Hernandez was eligible to earn release credits which take time off his sentence under provisions in state law.

The Arizona Legislature passed Senate Bill 1310 in 2019, expanding the number of release credits an incarcerated person can earn to three days for every seven days served.

The provision only applies to a narrow selection of incarcerated people who have committed specific offenses: possession or use of marijuana, possession or use of a dangerous drug, possession or use of a narcotic drug or the possession of drug paraphernalia. The person must also have completed a major self-improvement program or drug treatment program during their incarceration.

After conducting his own research in prison and discovering the law should apply to him, Hernandez wrote to the Department of Corrections to protest his exclusion from 1310 eligibility. The department responded saying he was ineligible because he had pleaded guilty to aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer in 2005.

“To qualify for SB 1310, you cannot have been convicted of any disqualifying crimes,” a DOC official wrote. “You were convicted of aggravated assault. It does not matter if anyone was injured or that you didn’t use a weapon.”

But in Hernandez’s complaint, Case argued the department was misinterpreting state law.

SB 1310 states the person must not have ever been “convicted of a violent or aggravated felony as defined in section 13-706.”

“There are 11 categories of aggravated assault defined in Arizona’s aggravated assault statute,” Case said. “SB 1310 is written so that someone is ineligible if they have been convicted of one of two types of aggravated assault: assault resulting in serious physical injury, or involving the discharge, use or threatening exhibition of a deadly weapon or dangerous instrument. But it does not say you are ineligible if you were convicted previously of other types of aggravated assault.”

Case argued that Hernandez’s conviction of aggravated assault on a law enforcement official was not a factor that should exclude him from earning release credits.

“He did not cause the officer serious injury, and he did not use a weapon in the assault,” Case said. “We believe the Department of Corrections improperly expanded the scope of this exception, so that anyone who is convicted of any prior aggravated assault is ineligible for 1310 credits. But that’s not what 1310 says.”

In a joint statement issued Thursday, the Department of Corrections and LatinoJustice PRLDEF announced that the complaint had been resolved. “Mr. Hernandez was given access to early release credits and has been transferred to transitional housing,” the Department said. “All those who qualify for SB 1310 in the future will continue to receive this early release credit.”

Case said they appreciated the Department of Corrections' actions in addressing the issue.

“The real issue here is that the legislature passed a limited and overly complicated early release law,” Case said. “If the law has all these exceptions and all these weird elements that keep you from getting the credit you deserve, someone is going to make a mistake somewhere. The way that you make it so that people can get what they’re entitled to is by creating a law that’s easy to follow.”

“The Arizona Legislature should pass comprehensive early release, available to all incarcerated people without regard to current or past conviction,” Case said. “A simpler, broader, early release program would improve public safety, avoid litigation, and save the department money.”

Case believes the Department will be issuing a forthcoming rule that will align with SB 1310. And he thinks others being denied early release credits because of the way the Department was interpreting the law may also be eligible. “We have seen others who are entitled to relief who we believe are going to get it,” Case said. “For some of them, we need to see if they have taken the necessary programming required by the law.”

Hernandez, who was released Thursday, said he feels relieved to be free again.

“I’m amazed that it happened the way it did and I’m appreciative and grateful,” he said. “The support I’ve received, and the people that stepped up to fight for me and for my case almost means more than getting the time off.”

“This has changed my life,” Hernandez said of the early release. He said he’s already had a chance to reconnect with his daughter, and believes he will be able to stay out of prison.”

Hernandez says he hopes the Department will review other incarcerated peoples’ records to see if they are also eligible for early release.

“I believe it will help somebody who’s lost hope. The people in prisons that are stuck in a rut,” he said of his legal victory. “I hope that people inside will see that somebody is out there fighting for them, to give them an opportunity. It might trigger something positive inside somebody. It sure did with me.”

