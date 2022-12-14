Man released after serving 25 years of 162-year sentence, DA says

After serving 25 years of a 162-year sentence, a Memphis man will now be released.

This comes after Judge Paula Skahan and the Shelby County District Attorney’s Office reviewed and reopened Courtney Anderson’s case.

In the late 1990s, Anderson went to jail and was later convicted of multiple theft and forgery charges.

In 2000, the trial sentenced Anderson to 162 years, 11 months, and 29 days.

As a repeat offender, the judge gave the maximum amount of time on each conviction and required the sentences to be served consecutive to each other.

In Apr. 2022, the defendant filed a pro se motion in criminal court to “correct an illegal sentence.”

Judge Paula Skahan reviewed the motion and believed the sentence was technically a “legal” sentence but was excessive.

On Dec. 13, Judge Skahan reduced Anderson’s sentence to 15 years, an effective time-served sentence.

“This was clearly an excessive sentence, the kind of overreaction that sows distrust in our system and doesn’t make us safer, “said Shelby County District Attorney Steve Mulroy. “I’m pleased to have helped in correcting this injustice. It’s an illustration of the good that reform prosecutors can do.”

Anderson, now 54-years-old, explained to the judge that he committed the crimes 25 years ago because of a cocaine addiction but has been clean for decades.

