Man released after Shrewsbury firearm arrest

The incident happened close to the Co-op on Mytton Oak Road

A man arrested over the discharging of a firearm in a fight has been released, police have said.

A 23-year-old man suffered a minor hand injury in the incident on Mytton Oak Road, Shrewsbury, on Thursday 9 November.

The detained 35-year-old, held on suspicion of possession of a firearm with intent to cause fear, was released on bail, said the West Mercia force.

Officers had been on patrol in the area to offer reassurance, the force added.

