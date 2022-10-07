Man remains jailed under no bond in connection with murder of woman in 2021

A man charged with the murder of a woman who was killed on April 24, 2021, will remain in jail under no bond, a judge said Thursday.

The body of Porsche Lloyd was found in a southwest Charlotte hotel room early that morning, authorities said.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police responded to a hotel on Yorkmont Road near North Water Ridge Parkway at around 3:52 a.m.

Police said they found 30-year-old Lloyd unresponsive and confirmed she died at the scene. After investigating, officers determined Lloyd’s death to be a homicide.

Police arrested 44-year-old Terry Stephens and charged him with murder shortly after he committed the crime.

Authorities said Stephens and Lloyd were dating, and that the incident involved domestic violence.

Prosecutors said Stephens strangled Lloyd, the mother of his kids.

