Man remains missing after jumping off boat into Lake Michigan

TechCrunch

New social app Voiijer wants to do the opposite by connecting nature enthusiasts to the world's wonders, where they can create community, share their adventures, document their discoveries and collaborate with others on expeditions. As you scroll through someone's feed, you may come across content like photos, videos, audio, text notes and even 3D scans for augmented reality (AR) viewing. For example, some popular feeds on the app's home page today include journeys like "Can tech help discover dinosaurs?", which includes photos and videos from a fossil site; "Why is Iceland one of the best Mars analog environments?," which includes text explanations and multimedia documenting an Icelandic expedition; and "Can we find blue vipers in Komodo?" where a user explores Komodo National Park in Indonesia in search of the blue-hued snakes.