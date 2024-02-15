Man remarries 'high school sweetheart' on Valentine's Day

Debbie and Michael Gorman exchange rings Wednesday during their marriage ceremony in front of Judge David Badnell for Valentines Day.

Michael and Debbie Gorman tied the knot Wednesday for the second time, standing before Mansfield Municipal Court Judge David Badnell at 1:30 p.m. on Valentine's Day.

The couple, both Galion High School Class of 1977 graduates, got married the first time to each other when they were each 18 years old on June 10, 1977, in St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Galion. They traveled together while he was in the U.S. Army to California and Germany. Debbie was pregnant with their first child while she was in Germany with him, they said, as they shared memories about their lives.

The couple parted ways after 10 years of marriage and two daughters. They rekindled their love affair about 13 years ago.

"I can remember this day pretty well," he said, joking with Badnell about his new wedding anniversary date. "I'm not taking any chances."

As court staff came to celebrate the wedding with the couple, the military veteran began by reading aloud a romantic Valentine's Day card for his soon-to-be wife.

"I'm so in love with you. Happy Valentine's Day to you baby. Thank you for being so amazing....," he said as they stood ready to get hitched in Mansfield Municipal Courtroom 3 in the city's administrative building at 30 N. Diamond St.

For years, the late Mansfield Municipal Court Judge Frank Ardis performed weddings in his courtroom on Feb. 14.

Badnell decided to bring back the tradition and officiate weddings on Valentine's Day in his courtroom for anyone wanting to tie the knot.

Army veteran 'romantic' at heart

Michael surprised his bride having had a Galion jeweler design beautiful sterling, matching rings with diamonds for each of them. He had her ring engraved with, "forever."

They did not wait for the judge to say, "You may now kiss the bride," as they kissed and embraced.

How did they know it was love?

Michael said, "She wanted to marry me in high school. I was a jock. She had her hands all over me."

She smiled, blushing, admitting he is a romantic guy.

Debbie said she loves Michael because she loves his big heart.

"He has the biggest heart and I just love him for everything he does for everybody with his big heart," she said.

He, in turn, said he loves her because she wakes up with a big smile every day "and the smile never goes away."

Michael said she is just a "bright shining star. Everything is good. She never looks on the other side. And she's there for our kids every time," he added.

The couple, who reside in Lexington, said they planned to celebrate with some friends over a cocktail.

They took a photograph with the judge and headed out, thanking everyone.

Weddings are synonymous with Courtroom 3. Ardis always said it was his favorite day of the year in the courtroom when people are all happy and glad to be there.

Badnell, elected in November to the bench, was happy to be involved and bring back the tradition on Valentine's Day.

Badnell shared that his wife with Richland County Probate Judge Kelly Badnell also married couples on Valentine's Day in her courtroom in the Richland County Courthouse, across Park Avenue West.

His wife picked up on his idea, he said, after seeing the News Journal story about him offering to marry people on the day of love.

Since couples get their marriage licenses at her office, he said his wife also decided to offer to marry couples on Valentine's Day.

"She married nine couples," he said.

Badnell said he will continue the tradition next Valentine's Day. Mansfield Municipal Court Judge Michael Kemerer also attended the wedding ceremony.

