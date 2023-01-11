Man removed from shelter allegedly threatened staff with pole

Jan. 11—A man who allegedly caused a disturbance in an overnight shelter over the weekend now faces an assault with a weapon charge in Flathead County District Court.

Kalispell Police officers arrested Ilya Paul Khmelev, 26, on Jan. 7 after he threatened a member of the facility's staff with a metal pole, court documents said. He armed himself with the roughly 3-foot piece of metal after employees escorted him off the premises for causing a disturbance, according to court documents.

Officers planned to inform Khmelev that he was no longer welcome at the shelter, but he allegedly ignored their instructions. He also attempted to rearm himself with a metal post, court documents said.

Following a short struggle, Khmelev ended up in the back of a Kalispell Police Department patrol vehicle, according to court documents. He was later booked into the county jail where he is being held with bail set at $50,000.

The staff member allegedly threatened by Khmelev told investigators that the 26-year-old swung the pole at him from the other side of a locked gate. The incident left him "fearful of Khmelev," court documents said.

He is expected to appear before Judge Robert Allison on Jan. 25 for his arraignment in district court. If convicted Khmelev faces up to 20 years in Montana State Prison and a $50,000 fine.

