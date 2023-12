Lacey Police are hoping the public can help identify a man suspected of driving under the influence and then fleeing from officers.

On Wednesday, police stopped a man in a gray Kia with California license plate #8ZPC054, which belongs to a rental car.

The man is wanted for suspicion of DUI and eluding.

Anyone with information about the man’s identity is asked to call dispatch at 360-704-2740 and refer to Lacey Police case #2023-06252.