Man repays Glastonbury woman, gets probation in dating app scam

Apr. 20—A Massachusetts man accused of involvement in a scheme in which a Glastonbury woman was defrauded of $18,750 through an online dating app has paid full restitution and been admitted to a program that can lead to dismissal of the larceny charge he is facing, his lawyer said.

A similar charge against the man's wife was dropped, according to lawyer Salvatore Bonanno, who represented both of them.

Both the husband, Ricardo L. Escobar Viviescas, 37, who has listed addresses in Malden, Lowell, and Revere, Massachusetts, and wife, Carmen Viviana Perez Uribe, who is in her mid-30s and has listed a Lowell address, were charged with felony counts of second-degree larceny.

Escobar, as the husband is commonly known, has been admitted to Connecticut's accelerated rehabilitation program, Bonanno said.

Escobar will be on probation for 18 months, although he won't have to report to a probation officer. If he isn't arrested again in that time, the larceny charge will be dismissed Oct. 4, 2023, and all official records of the case will be erased.

Evidence outlined in an affidavit by Glastonbury police Detective Christopher Kopencey indicates Escobar and Perez, as his wife is commonly known, weren't suspected of running the scam that victimized the 60-year-old Glastonbury woman. Rather, they were suspected of serving as financial intermediaries for the scammer, who is believed to be based in Nigeria.

The woman told police she met a man via the Zoosk dating app, who told her he was from Denmark and had lost his wife and two children in a 2016 car accident. Depressed and out of work, he said, he moved to the United States in 2018, first settling in Washington, then in Weston, Massachusetts, where he found work as a contractor.

They had daily online "conversations," most of which were romantic.

Eventually, the man told her he had moved to Canada, then traveled to Germany to buy supplies. He said he was being held by Munich Airport immigration authorities because he was traveling with $300,000 in cash. He subsequently told her he needed $18,750 for bail or he would be held for 10 years.

The woman agreed to loan him the money. He asked her to send it in Bitcoin, but she insisted on sending it through a bank transfer. Based on the information he gave her, she transferred the money into a bank account in Lowell, Massachusetts.

Police later discovered the account belonged to a business jointly owned by Escobar and Perez, which sold mango slices at a kiosk at the Square One Mall in Saugus, Massachusetts.

Police discovered that balances in the business bank account had been as high as $174,000 and that it had received wire transfers similar to the one from the Glastonbury woman, leading police to suspect that other people had been victimized by similar scams.

Large amounts of money had been wired from the account to a Florida business with ties to Escobar.

The Glastonbury woman became suspicious and reported the situation to police after she received a letter from a supposed doctor stating the man she had been communicating with needed a liver transplant and asking for $260,000.

Bonanno said Escobar was a victim of the scam. The defense lawyer said Escobar was expecting to receive money "from the sale of some items." Kopencey's affidavit quotes Escobar as saying he was selling cellphones to a wholesale buyer in Medellin, Colombia.

Perez was charged in the case only because her name was on the business bank account along with Escobar's, Bonanno said.

