Man who 'repeatedly' assaulted multiple officers during Capitol riot planned, boasted on a social media account named for Trump, authorities say

Erin Snodgrass
·4 min read
capitol riot military
In this Jan. 6, 2021 file photo rioters supporting President Donald Trump storm the Capitol in Washington. AP Photo

  • A New Jersey man was arrested Wednesday over his alleged role in the January 6 Capitol attack.

  • Court documents claim Christopher Quaglin assaulted multiple law enforcement officers during the riot.

  • Quaglin's search history after the siege shows eight visits to the FBI's "seeking information" page.

  • See more stories on Insider's business page.

A New Jersey man accused of "repeatedly assaulting multiple law enforcement officers" during the January 6 Capitol insurrection has been arrested and charged in relation to his participation in the attack, months after his internet search history suggests he was worrying about that very outcome.

Christopher Joseph Quaglin was arrested Wednesday on charges of assaulting, resisting, or impeding certain officers or employees, civil disorder, and obstruction of official proceeding, according to the US Justice Department.

Quaglin appeared virtually in federal court Wednesday where a judge decided to release him on house arrest, according to NJ.com.

In court documents, authorities say Quaglin participated in the Capitol siege in Washington, DC, where he helped lead the charge into the building and assaulted numerous officers during the process, including attacking authorities with a stolen riot guard and spraying a "chemical irritant" at officers trying to stop the break-in.

Dressed in a red, white, and blue shirt, a black helmet with a camera attached, and a gas mask, Quaglin was easily identifiable in video footage from that day, which authorities say shows Quaglin assaulting both Capitol police officers and Metropolitan Police Department officers multiple times in various locations throughout the afternoon.

Before rioters breached the building, Quaglin can be seen on officer body worn camera footage approaching the police line separated by a fence and starting to engage with officers "seemingly unprovoked," court documents said.

"You don't want this fight. You do not want this f---ing fight. You are on the wrong f---ing side. You're going to bring a f---ing pistol, I'm going to bring a f---ing cannon," Quaglin reportedly said. "You wait! Stay there like a f---ing sheep! This guy doesn't know what the f--- is going on."

In another video, Quaglin can be seen shoving an officer holding the perimeter, documents said. Surveillance footage reportedly shows Quaglin engaging with an officer while appearing "increasingly agitated and pointing his finger," before proceeding to "hold and push" the officer by the neck, which appears to contribute to the officer starting to fall.

Court documents say additional video footage shows Quaglin physically pushing at least five different officers during the chaos of the break-in.

Quaglin is also accused of spraying a chemical irritant at officers who were trying to stop the rioters from entering the Capitol, court documents say.

After the insurrection, law enforcement agents say they received a tip from an anonymous source who provided Facebook Live videos of the riot from Quaglin's Facebook account, which was named "Chris Trump."

The witness told authorities that Quaglin frequently posted on his social media accounts about the 2020 Presidential election and about going to the Capitol on January 6. According to legal records, many of Quaglin's posts from the Capitol were deleted on January 7.

But that didn't stop Quaglin from publicly planning his involvement prior to the attack or boasting about it immediately following the event.

In the aftermath of Joe Biden's November victory, Quaglin reportedly sent a slew of Facebook messages to other accounts hinting at his eventual involvement in the attack.

"I'm going to war...I'm writing my letter to my wife and people will have it...But I might not even make it back," Quaglin reportedly wrote on Facebook in November. "It's over...I'm fighting if not...like on the streets in dc. Full body armor."

In a video taken from his hotel room following the January attack, authorities say Quaglin said: "I've been pepper sprayed like twenty f---ing times, I'm sure I'm going to make the news."

Authorities investigated Quaglin's Google account history after the riot and found a search for "guy gets bear sprayed at capital" made on January 8. On January 20, his history shows visits to a web page titled, "Countries where you can buy citizenship, residency, or passport."

And between January 28 and January 31, Quaglin's account history shows eight total visits to the FBI's "seeking information" for Capitol violence webpage.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Recommended Stories

  • N.J. man allegedly assaulted multiple officers at Capitol riot, used 'chemical irritant'

    Christopher Joseph Quaglin is accused of “repeatedly assaulting multiple law enforcement officers” based on video evidence reviewed by the FBI.

  • Off-Duty Pentagon Officer Kills 2 People He ‘Thought’ Were Stealing a Car: PD

    Brendan Smialowski/AFP via GettyTwo people were shot dead by an off-duty Pentagon Force Protection Agency police officer who thought he saw the pair stealing a car early Wednesday morning, police in Maryland said in a statement.Shortly after 5 a.m., officers from the Takoma Park Police Department responded to multiple reports of shots fired in the parking lot of the Takoma Overlook Condominiums on New Hampshire Avenue, the department said. When they got there, the off-duty Pentagon officer approached them and said he’d seen “what he thought was a car being broken into.”“He engaged the suspects who failed to follow his direction,” the statement said. “The suspects attempted to flee in a vehicle at which time the officer discharged his service weapon.”The suspects, who both had gunshot wounds, drove themselves to Prince George’s Hospital, where they later died, the statement said.13-Year-Old Boy Who ‘Wanted to Become a Cop’ Is Killed by Chicago PoliceThe Takoma Park police statement offered no further details of the incident. A Pentagon Force Protection Agency spokesman said he could not comment on the case or identify the officer involved, and referred The Daily Beast to the Takoma Park PD.Cathy Plevy, a spokesperson for the City of Takoma Park, told The Daily Beast in an email that the two people who were shot have been identified but their names won’t be released until next of kin have been notified.Plevy told The Washington Post that there were at least three people in the parking lot and that “there is evidence to support the officer’s statement” about the alleged car theft—but she did not elaborate.A former resident of the Takoma Overlook condos, whose parents still live in the building, told The Daily Beast that there have been “a lot of car thefts in that lot over the past five, six years, multiple issues, and they have spent thousands of dollars on security—putting up lights, and doing all these things. So that’s been something that’s been going on in that lot for a very, very, very long time.”“I was there when one of them occurred,” he continued. “They used to go there and steal the rims off cars. Maybe four years ago, I went out and like, eight cars were up on wooden planks.”The shooting investigation is being handled jointly by the Takoma Park PD and the Montgomery County State’s Attorney's Office.Last month, an off-duty Pentagon Force Protection Agency officer shot and wounded a minor who had allegedly tried to rob him on a Washington, D.C. street, police said.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • ITV Lures ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ Duo Craig Revel Horwood & Bruno Tonioli For Travel Show

    EXCLUSIVE: Craig Revel Horwood and Bruno Tonioli, the two longest-standing judges on BBC cultural phenomenon Strictly Come Dancing, have signed up to host a travel show for ITV. Deadline hears that the dancing duo will take in the delights of the UK during the show, which is currently titled Craig And Bruno’s Great British Adventure. […]

  • Ohio Secretary of State blasts Tim Cook as 'elite' and says the Apple CEO's idea of voting on iPhones is 'preposterous'

    After Apple CEO Tim Cook suggested the possibility of voting via iPhone, Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose called the idea "preposterous."

  • Education Department to hold hearing as first step of Title IX overhaul

    The Education Department announced Tuesday it plans to host a public hearing to discuss how schools handle sexual misconduct cases as part of a review of Title IX.Why it matters: It's the Biden administration's first step in overhauling Title IX, after President Biden signed an executive order in March to review the law, including several controversial provisions put in place during the Trump administration. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Details: Though no timeline has been set, the hearing will take place over multiple days and allow students, school officials, and parents to give their input for how schools should handle cases of sexual misconduct. More details on the hearing will be available in the coming weeks, the agency said. The Education Department will also send schools a "new question-and-answer document" with advice on how to comply with current Title IX rules. What they're saying: "Building educational environments free from discrimination where our nation’s students can grow and thrive is a top priority of the Biden-Harris Administration," said Education Secretary Miguel Cardona. "Today’s action is the first step in making sure that the Title IX regulations are effective and are fostering safe learning environments for our students while implementing fair processes."More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Kentucky governor signs bipartisan bill expanding voting access

    Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear (D) on Wednesday signed a bipartisan bill that expands voting access in the state. Why it matters: The legislation, passed by the GOP-controlled legislature, comes as Republicans in other states push for more voting restrictions. Last month, Georgia became the first battleground state to pass a law curbing voting access. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeState lawmakers have introduced more than 360 restrictive voting or election bills this year, including more than 100 since mid-February, according to the Brennan Center for Justice.Many would disproportionately affect voters of color, as well as those with disabilities. Details: The Kentucky law establishes three days of in-person early voting.It also keeps in place some of the emergency features implemented due to the pandemic, including an online portal for absentee ballot registration, absentee drop boxes and voting centers where residents from any precinct can vote. It establishes a process to cure deficient absentee ballots and requires a gradual switch to equipment that can process paper ballots.The law gives state officials more authority to remove individuals from voter rolls if they have moved away and registered to vote in another state. And it prohibits and penalizes ballot harvesting, among other provisions. Yes, but: "Kentucky already has some of the most restrictive voting laws in the country," the Lexington Herald Leader notes. What they're saying: “I firmly believe that we should be making it easier for Kentuckians to vote and participate in the democratic process,” Beshear said in a statement. “This new law represents important first steps to preserve and protect every individual’s right to make their voice heard.”Beshear also said that while he wanted more in the bill, the legislation is a "win for Kentucky." "While some states have stepped in a different direction, I'm really proud of Kentucky."Kentucky Secretary of State Michael Adams, a Republican, added, "While other states are caught up in partisan division, Kentucky is leading the nation in making it both easier to vote and harder to cheat." Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Mortal Kombat Star Admits He Was 'Devastated' to Lose Out on Lead Role in Marvel's Shang-Chi

    Lewis Tan lost out on the role in Marvel film but now stars as the lead in the upcoming Mortal Kombat, out on April 23

  • Kentucky governor signs bipartisan early voting measure

    Gov. Andy Beshear signed legislation Wednesday expanding early voting in Kentucky, a rare display of bipartisan cooperation in the heart of Trump country at a time of national conflict over restrictive election measures. The bill's GOP sponsors and Republican Secretary of State Michael Adams joined him at the signing ceremony. Adams said it represents Kentucky’s most significant election law updates in more than a century.

  • Russia investigating its own Eurovision song over 'insulting' feminist lyrics

    Moscow is investigating Russia's Eurovision entry for "inciting hatred" after the overtly feminist song was described as “a gross insult” to Russian women. Manizha, the singer-songwriter who was selected to represent Russia at this year’s Europe-wide song contest, had already been accused of spreading “extremism” by other conservative groups on television and social media because of her song “Russian Woman”. Now it will be examined by the main federal investigating authority in Russia - the Investigative Committee - to determine if it is guilty of “inciting hatred”. Critics point to an English verse that says: “Every Russian woman knows, she is strong enough to bounce against the wall,” a line that has been interpreted as a tribute to women living with domestic violence. Other lyrics speak about women being raised by single mothers: “A son without a father, daughter without a father, but a broken family won’t break me.”

  • GOP House fundraisers accuse people who uncheck their recurring donation box of being Trump 'DEFECTORS' and prey to 'the Radical Left'

    The National Republican Congressional Committee's donation page warns that they'll "have to tell Trump you're a DEFECTOR & sided with the Dems."

  • US Army says it needs to 'regain dominance' in the Arctic, but it's still figuring out what it needs to do it

    The Army's Arctic skills have "atrophied," the top general in Alaska told Insider in March. Now the service is moving quickly to rebuild them.

  • KHL team deny reports ex-Canadiens D Alexei Emelin requires liver transplant

    KHL team Avangard Omsk has denied reports that former Montreal Canadiens defenseman Alexei Emelin requires a liver transplant.

  • George Floyd death: Chauvin 'trained to stay away from neck'

    Minneapolis Police Department training officers testify on use of force in George Floyd's death.

  • CNN journalist arrested outside of the Russian prison where Alexei Navalny is being held and was hospitalized

    At least eight other people were also arrested at the Russian penal colony amid protests demanding Navalny receive proper medical care.

  • Trump blasts Georgia election law as 'too weak,' continuing attacks on Kemp, Raffensperger as 'RINOS'

    Former President Donald Trump continued to pummel Gov. Brian Kemp and Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger as national attention focuses on Georgia.

  • Jordan bans media coverage of royal feud as Prince Hamzah soothes rift with King Abdullah

    Jordan on Tuesday banned media coverage of a royal feud that ended with Prince Hamzeh pledging allegiance to his half-brother King Abdullah after being accused of “promoting sedition”. "To safeguard the secrecy of the investigations being undertaken by the security services in relation to His Highness Prince Hamzeh bin Hussain and others, Amman's public prosecutor has decided to ban the publication of everything related to the investigations at this stage," the state news agency reported. The ban follows an unprecedented royal feud that saw Prince Hamzeh, 41, cautioned by the military on Saturday as at least 16 senior officials were detained on accusations of undermining the security of the kingdom, a key Western ally and longtime pillar of stability in a febrile region. Hamzeh, who was crown prince until King Abdullah II transferred the title to his eldest son Hussein in 2004, had publicly accused Jordan’s leaders of corruption and serving their own interests. The government said he had been under investigation after conspiring with foreign agents to undermine Jordan. Jordan’s opposition released a voice recording on Monday in which the prince said he would not comply with demands to keep quiet.

  • U.S. government, states ask judge to deny Facebook's request to dismiss lawsuits

    The Federal Trade Commission and a big group of U.S. states asked a federal court on Wednesday to deny Facebook Inc's request to dismiss major antitrust lawsuits filed against the social media giant in December. The FTC, in its filing, said Facebook bought photo-sharing app Instagram because Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg believed it was "a large and viable competitor" and purchased the messaging app WhatsApp to neutralize a nascent threat. The FTC has asked the court to order Facebook to sell those assets.

  • Piers Morgan Criticized ‘The Wire’ and Got Eviscerated by Creator David Simon: ‘You Empty Parasite’

    Morgan hit back at Simon: "Aaron [Sorkin's] a better writer and a great guy. Be more like Aaron."

  • A new 'National Treasure' show is coming to Disney+—here's what you need to know

    Disney announced a new "National Treasure" show would be coming to Disney Plus in the future.

  • Tucker Carlson defended a man accused of storming the Capitol with zip-tie handcuffs, asking for 'perspective' in how he is treated

    Carlson has sought to portray the response to the Capitol riot as a bid to persecute ordinary conservatives.