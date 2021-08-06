Man repeatedly exposed himself to female drivers in a Parkland intersection, deputies say

He waits for a red light, waves down female drivers and then exposes himself, the Broward Sheriff’s Office said.

Now, BSO is asking for the community’s help in identifying the man who has done the same routine at least twice in July at the intersection of West Hillsboro Boulevard and North State Road 7 in Parkland.

BSO said the “the lewd and lascivious acts” usually happen in the afternoon.

When the female driver looks his way, he touches himself, BSO said.

Witnesses said the man is possibly driving an older four-door green or blue Ford vehicle.

Anyone who encounters the man is asked to call 911.

Anyone who has been a victim or has any information is asked to call the Parkland district at 954-753-5050 or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477).