Man repeatedly fires handgun in Brockton, residents alarmed but no injuries, police say

BROCKTON — A man repeatedly fired a handgun in the air on Intervale Street on Monday, alarming north side residents but causing no injuries, according to Darren Duarte, a police spokesperson.

The incident happened about 1:07 p.m. Police said the man was firing a .357 Magnum. No one was injured and police have not found property damage.

Police said initial calls came in saying the man was aiming at cars. That does not appear to have been the case.

"There's no evidence of that," Duarte said.

The man was taken into custody and taken to a hospital for evaluation. Scanner traffic indicated he was taken to Signature Healthcare after complaining of chest pains.

"It's never good to have some guy shooting in the air," Duarte said.

The incident brought a heavy police response to Intervale and Faxon streets, including Police Chief Brenda Pérez.

Police did not immediately release the person's name or whether he will be charged with a crime.

