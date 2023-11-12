Man Repeatedly Runs Over Father in Florida Hit-and-Run, Cops Say

A 61-year-old man in Treasure Island, Florida, is now in custody for allegedly killing his 86-year-old father, Thomas McKeown, in a hit-and-run on Saturday. According to authorities, the son, Mark McKeown, backed a black truck into a parking space at a bar, and Thomas McKeown walked toward the truck and fell on the ground in front of it. In a startling twist of events, Mark McKeown then ran his father over with the vehicle, backed up and moved forward several times and then fled the scene, cops said. Authorities say that impairment was “a factor in the crash.” Thomas McKeown was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Read it at Tampa Bay Times

Read more at The Daily Beast.