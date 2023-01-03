Man repeatedly stabs, beats cousin in crazed Queens attack

A woman was critically injured Monday after her cousin repeatedly stabbed her and hit her with a bat as other members of their family stood outside, unable to get into the house, police sources said.

The 19-year-old victim and her male cousin were inside a first-floor apartment of the two-family house on 108 St. near Roosevelt Ave. in North Corona when chaos erupted around 6:15 p.m., cops said.

The frantic woman called other members of the family and told them her cousin was threatening her with a knife, according to police sources.

At some point after the call, the man stabbed her multiple times about the body and hit her with a bat.

“The family was outside trying to break in,” Jimmy Cantos, who lives nearby, told the Daily News. “They had a bat and they smashed out the front window. The forced the door but he was there with the knife and they ran back out.”

When police arrived at the house, the crazed cousin, who police say is in his early 20s, climbed out of a front window and tried to run off, sources said.

“A woman was screaming, ‘Someone is going to die! Someone is going to die!’” Cantos recalled. “The cops came and they went through the window and the door.”

The stabber sprinted toward a nearby driveway, where cops tased him and placed him under arrest, sources said.

The injured woman was taken to Elmhurst Hospital in critical condition, police said.

Cops recovered a knife and a bat used in the attack at the scene, they added.

The man was in custody and awaiting charges Monday night.