Man repeatedly stabs, kills mother in Brooklyn home

A man repeatedly stabbed his 61-year-old mother to death in their Brooklyn home Saturday, police and sources said.

The woman was knifed at least 15 times in the home on Wyona St. near Livonia Ave. in East New York about 2:10 p.m., cops said.

Police responding to the scene discovered the woman with numerous knife wounds throughout her body — including to her neck, ear and hands.

Medics rushed the woman to Brookdale Hospital, but she couldn’t be saved.

Cops took the victim’s 40-year-old son into custody at the scene. Charges against him were pending Saturday night.

Police recovered the knife in a bedroom in the home, sources said.

The victim’s name was withheld pending family notification.