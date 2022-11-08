Man reported in critical condition after shooting on freeway in east Fort Worth

Domingo Ramirez Jr.
·1 min read

A man was in critical condition Tuesday after he was shot on Interstate 30 in east Fort Worth, authorities said.

A police log indicated the man told a caller that he was shot in the back.

Fort Worth police responded to the shooting call just after 8:30 a.m. Tuesday on westbound Interstate 30 near the Cooks Lane ramp.

Several 911 callers reported that a man had approached them and said he had been shot.

Several patrol officers responded to the scene of the shooting, but authorities have not provided further details on the shooting or a motive.

Only two lanes on eastbound Interstate 30 were open as the investigation was underway as of about 10 a.m., according to Fort Worth police.

