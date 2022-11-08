Man reported in critical condition after shooting on freeway in east Fort Worth

A man was in critical condition Tuesday after he was shot on Interstate 30 in east Fort Worth, authorities said.

A police log indicated the man told a caller that he was shot in the back.

Fort Worth police responded to the shooting call just after 8:30 a.m. Tuesday on westbound Interstate 30 near the Cooks Lane ramp.

Several 911 callers reported that a man had approached them and said he had been shot.

#PoliceInvestigation - Eastbound I-30 at Cooks Ln. only two lanes open at this time.

Several patrol officers responded to the scene of the shooting, but authorities have not provided further details on the shooting or a motive.

Only two lanes on eastbound Interstate 30 were open as the investigation was underway as of about 10 a.m., according to Fort Worth police.