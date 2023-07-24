Man reported missing at Brantley Lake State Park

A man was reported missing at Brantley Lake State Park Sunday night, according to a news release from the Eddy County Sheriff's Office.

Preliminary information from law enforcement did not give a description or identity of the man, or specify the nature of the incident that led to the investigation.

The Eddy County Sheriff's Office was called to Brantley Lake at about 3:50 p.m., the release read, requesting assistance from New Mexico State Police about 10 minutes later.

At about 7 p.m., State Police took the lead of the investigation.

This story will be updated as more information is made available.

The latest incident was the second missing person reported at Brantley Lake State Park this year.

In February, a jet skier who entered the park from Champion Bay broke down while on the water and was thrown off the vehicle by high winds.

His body was later found by rescue crews apparently dying from the waters' cold temperatures that day.

