Man reported missing after disappearing from Rome walking trails

Rome police are searching for a man they say may have disappeared from some local walking trails.

Mark Jones, 47, hasn’t been seen since Friday around 5:30 a.m. when it is believed he walked to the Fort Jackson/Civic Center area.

Investigators say they believe Jones may have been walking along the walking trails near Lindberg Drive when he disappeared.

Jones is described as being 5′10″ and approximately 190 pounds.

Anyone who sees Jones should call 911.

