Man reported missing found dead in vehicle discovered in a creek, Gastonia police say
A 65-year-old Gaston County man who was reported missing Wednesday was found dead in a vehicle that was discovered in a creek the day after, police said.
Gastonia police responded to the deadly single-vehicle wreck at about 5 p.m. Thursday.
ALSO READ: Police search for house burglar in Gastonia
The vehicle was found in a creek area in the 1700 block of Lowell-Bethesda Road, police said.
The call to 911 happened at about 5 p.m.
Police have not released the name of the man.
No further information has been released.
Return to this story for updates.
**Fatal Collision**
GPD investigation single-vehicle fatal collision involving a veh in creek area of 1700 Blk of Lowell-Bethesda Rd.
Watch for police traffic direction in that area.
Initial call rcvd at 4:57pm
Updates posted as info is confirmed. pic.twitter.com/ihCJRkDR7B
— Gastonia Police (@GPDNC) January 5, 2023
VIDEO: Gastonia expedites low-level cases to get jail inmates home for the holidays