Man reported missing found dead in vehicle discovered in a creek, Gastonia police say

A 65-year-old Gaston County man who was reported missing Wednesday was found dead in a vehicle that was discovered in a creek the day after, police said.

Gastonia police responded to the deadly single-vehicle wreck at about 5 p.m. Thursday.

The vehicle was found in a creek area in the 1700 block of Lowell-Bethesda Road, police said.

The call to 911 happened at about 5 p.m.

Police have not released the name of the man.

No further information has been released.

