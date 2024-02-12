Man who was reported missing shot, killed by deputies in Weston, reports say

A man who was recently reported missing in Broward County was shot and killed by deputies in Weston on Monday morning, according to news reports.

The Broward Sheriff’s Office said in a news release that someone called 911 and reported a “suspicious person” in the area of the 1400 block of Capri Lane shortly after 9 a.m.

Deputies found the man inside a car, and he got out while armed with a weapon, Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Veda Coleman-Wright told WTVJ-Ch. 6. Coleman-Wright told the TV station that the man did not drop the weapon despite deputies’ commands and charged at them. One of the deputies shot at the man.

WPLG-Ch. 10 reported that a relative identified the man as Mario Bonilla, 55. The relative told Ch. 10 Bonilla had left a suicide note prior to him being reported missing.

Bonilla was last seen Saturday about 4 a.m. near Blatt Boulevard and Hemingway Drive in Weston, the city said in a Facebook post Sunday afternoon. The post said detectives believed he was in danger.

No one else was injured, the Sheriff’s Office said.

The Sheriff’s Office in its news release shortly before 11 a.m. did not provide additional information and did not identify the person who was shot.

