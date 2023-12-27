Man reported missing in southeast Charlotte found dead, CMPD says

A man who was reported missing in southeast Charlotte has been found dead, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

The body of 36-year-old Cedric Watts was found Wednesday evening.

Watts had been reported missing on Dec. 20.

His family said he was last seen leaving the Villa Cout area in a Lyft rideshare. But they were optimistic that he was okay.

Unfortunately, family members told Channel 9 that they received the devastating news that Watts had passed away.

Police said a death investigation is underway in connection with this missing persons case.

During the early afternoon hours of Wednesday, two people were found dead on Green Needles Court in southwest Charlotte.

However, foul play is not suspected.

