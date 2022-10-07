Man reported missing in Wolfeboro

Oct. 7—Wolfeboro police are looking for a 65-year-old man with a mental health condition who was reported missing by his family Thursday night.

John Skelton, who is 6 feet tall and weighs 195 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes, was reported missing around 9 p.m. Thursday after he failed to return home from a doctor's appointment, according to an alert issued by state police.

Skelton's car was found just before midnight on Route 28 in the town of Alton.

Family members have told authorities that Skelton has a mental illness, according to the alert.

Police are asking anyone who spots the missing man to call Wolfeboro police at 603-569-1444.