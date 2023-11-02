Man reportedly armed with machete shot outside popular Calabasas bar

A man who was reportedly armed with a machete was shot outside Sagebrush Cantina in Calabasas on Wednesday night. The shooting happened shortly before 8 p.m. at the popular restaurant and bar located at 23527 Calabasas Rd. in the historic Old Town area. Officers first responded to reports of an assault with a deadly weapon when the suspect was allegedly seen wielding a machete that was dropped outside a McDonald's on Mulholland Drive and Avenue San Luis. Witnesses said police were chasing the suspect on foot when he ran inside the cantina as diners were still inside. Officers swarmed the restaurant while telling patrons to shelter in place. That’s when the officer-involved shooting reportedly occurred on the outdoor dining patio. KTLA's Carlos Saucedo reports on Nov. 1, 2023. Details: https://ktla.com/news/local-news/officer-involved-shooting-near-popular-calabasas-bar/

