Man reportedly beaten by Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office gains new national support

Attorneys representing Le’Keian Woods, the 24-year-old Black man beaten by officers with the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office (JSO), announced on November 6th that civil rights attorney John Burris has joined the legal team.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

Burris, recognized for his work with clients such as Rodney King, Tupac Shakur, and the family of Oscar Grant, brings his experience to Woods’ case.

The legal team, which already included Civil Rights attorney Harry Daniels and personal injury attorney Marwan Porter, is now bolstered by Burris’s expertise.

Drawing parallels between the beating of Woods and the infamous Rodney King case, Burris stated “We are watching another video of officers needlessly and viciously beating another unarmed Black man while those in charge try to excuse their actions,” said Burris. “We didn’t believe their spin in 1991, and we don’t believe it now. This video and pictures of Le’Keian Woods’ swollen face speak for themselves.”

RELATED: JSO investigating use of force by officers on injured suspect in custody seen in viral video

The incident, captured on video and widely shared on social media ignited national outrage, prompting condemnation from the NAACP Legal Defense Fund.

The footage depicts uniformed and plainclothes officers from the JSO Gang Unit repeatedly assaulting Woods, striking him and slamming his head into the ground even after handcuffing him. The incident, which occurred on September 29, reportedly bore a resemblance to the 2019 killing of 22-year-old Jamee Johnson.

Like Woods, Johnson was pulled over for an alleged seat belt violation before JSO officer Josue Garriga, who also participated in the beating of Le’Keian Woods, fatally shot him.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.