Man reportedly drives past security guards at Y-12 checkpoint, hits barrier; arrested

A 27-year-old Lenoir City man reportedly drove past security guards at the Y-12 National Security Complex checkpoint and hit a barrier with the vehicle he was driving Saturday morning.

JonPaul H. Payne remained in the Anderson County jail Saturday night after being booked into the jail around 11 a.m. Saturday, according to the jail website. The website listed charges against Payne as theft of an item worth $10,000 to $60,000, simple possession or casual exchange, possession of drug paraphernalia, and tampering with construction signs or barriers.

Oak Ridge police arrested a man Saturday morning for allegedly running through the checkpoint at the Y-12 National Security Complex.

The Oak Ridge Police Department on its Nixle emergency alert system sent out a message to people subscribed to its alerts at 5:13 a.m. Saturday stating entry into Y-12 on Bear Creek Road was "paused due to an incident." The alert message that getting into Y-12 was back to normal came through at 6:54 a.m.

