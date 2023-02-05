Man reportedly fired shots into the air Saturday morning in Lacey, police say

Lacey police are asking the public to help identify a man who fired his weapon into the air Saturday morning.

About 11:40 a.m., the man, possibly from a vehicle, fired shots into the air in the 8100 block of North Bicentennial Loop Southeast, Sgt. Jeremy Knight said.

That area is near the Marvin Road and Martin Way intersection, a busy commercial district in Lacey.

No person, vehicle or building was struck, Knight said.

However, police do not have a good suspect or vehicle description. Unlawful discharge of a weapon is a gross misdemeanor, according to Lacey Municipal Code.

Anyone with information is asked to call South Sound Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or Lacey police at 360-459-4333.