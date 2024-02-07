Man reportedly found shot in head in SUV on street in Springfield

Feb. 6—Police responded to a report of a man found inside a vehicle on Mason Street reportedly with a gunshot wound.

About 1:30 p.m., emergency personnel learned about a man, suspected to be in his 40s, with wound to the head. He was not breathing at the time, according to emergency radio reports.

The man was in a white Chevrolet Tahoe directly behind Littleton & Rue Funeral Home, according to the Springfield Police Division.

A 911 caller told a dispatcher she was walking across the street to the funeral home, where she works, when she happened to glance inside the vehicle parked by the sidewalk. She said she saw the man slumped over the center console, and he didn't appear to be breathing.

"There is somebody who is slumped over, and I see a bunch of blood on the car," the caller said. "He looks like he's been shot in the head."

>> PHOTOS: Springfield police investigate after report of man shot in head in SUV

The caller said she did not hear anything prior to seeing the man and "just happened" to look in the car.

Mason Street was closed, and Clark County Prosecutor Dan Driscoll was on the scene.