Man reportedly kidnapped in Renton found shot in the arm in Des Moines

A man police believe to have been kidnapped in a Renton parking garage was found in Des Moines on Tuesday.

Renton police initially responded to a 911 caller on Sunday night, who reported seeing multiple people force a struggling man into a car in an apartment complex parking garage. The car was said to have then drove off with the man inside.

On Tuesday, Renton Police say the man resurfaced, after he knocked on the door of a stranger’s apartment in Des Moines. He told the person living there that he had been “kidnapped and shot in the arm.”

Later on at the hospital, he was treated for a gunshot wound that “appeared to have been inflicted previously, based on the dried blood around it.”

He is now being interviewed by Renton detectives.

This is breaking news -- we will provide more information as it becomes available.