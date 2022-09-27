Man reportedly lied about who drove ATV before fatal crash, charges say

Sep. 27—MANKATO — A rural Mankato man is accused of lying about who drove an ATV before a fatal crash in August.

Joshua Michael Wieland, 31, was charged with felony vehicular homicide for negligent operation of a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol Friday in Blue Earth County District Court. He was also charged with a gross misdemeanor for DWI.

The charges stem from an incident in South Bend Township on Aug. 14 resulting in the death of Karissa Beth Bode, 32, of North Mankato.

A criminal complaint states Wieland told a Blue Earth County sheriff's deputy that Bode was driving the ATV and he was riding on the back at the time of the crash. He reportedly said she lost control of the ATV after turning to talk to him.

A lieutenant at the scene reported there were several beer cans near the ATV and Wieland appeared to be intoxicated. A preliminary breath test indicated Wieland had a blood alcohol concentration more than four times the legal limit, according to the complaint, and Wieland also told the lieutenant that Bode was driving the ATV.

Sheriff's detectives reviewed surveillance footage from two businesses, with their findings reportedly showing Wieland drove the ATV minutes before the crash. The footage showed him holding "what appeared to be a beer can while he was driving," according to the complaint.

During an interview Aug. 22, a detective reported Wieland again said Bode was driving the ATV in the 15 minutes leading up to the crash. The detective then showed Wieland photos from the video surveillance showing him operating the ATV, according to the complaint, at which time Wieland admitted to driving it.

He reportedly said he wasn't sure why he made up the story and that he might've veered to the right slightly while turning to talk to Bode.

