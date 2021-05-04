Man reportedly riding bike in Reading while holding tomahawk caught after brief chase, authorities say

May 4—A Reading man who was reported to be riding a bicycle in the downtown while brandishing a tomahawk was taken into custody after a brief chase, police said Monday.

Dontay L. Fells, 45, of the 600 block of North Sixth Street was charged with fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, disorderly conduct and public drunkenness following the incident shortly after 8 p.m. Saturday.

According to police:

A resident reported a man fell off a bicycle in the 300 block of Cherry Street and a pistol fell to the pavement. The resident also reported the man, described as wearing a lime-green shirt, was pedaling toward Penn Street while holding a tomahawk.

An officer pulled into the 300 block of Cherry and saw a man leaning against a brick wall at a parking lot. The officer parked his patrol car about 40 yards away and walked over to the man.

The man, later identified as Fells, got onto the bicycle and pedaled toward Fourth Street. An officer in a patrol vehicle stopped Fells as he tried to turn into an alley.

Police found a pellet gun on the ground nearby. It resembled an actual firearm.

While speaking to Fells, officers smelled a strong odor of alcohol on his breath.

A short time later, police recovered a tomahawk in the 300 block of Cherry.

Following arraignment early Sunday before District Judge Sandra L. Fegley in Reading Central Court, Fells remained free to await a hearing on the charges.