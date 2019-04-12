Man reportedly sets clothes on fire in front of White House

U.S. Secret Service responses to a medical incident outside the White House in Washington, U.S., April 12, 2019. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A man lit his jacket on fire in front of the White House on Friday, Fox News reported, as live news video showed police surrounding a man on the ground.

The U.S. Secret Service said on Friday it was responding to a "a police/medical incident" along the north fence of the executive mansion.





