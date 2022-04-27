Man reportedly shot at Dayton apartment

Apr. 27—A man was reportedly injured during an early morning shooting at a Dayton apartment Wednesday.

A 911 caller reported the shooting around 1:30 a.m. at an apartment building in the 300 block of Ryburn Avenue.

The woman said she woke up and heard multiple gunshots coming from downstairs and that a man was screaming, according to dispatch records.

"I can't see him. I can't get in his house," the caller told a 911 dispatcher. "He's telling me to kick his door in."

The man reportedly told the woman the shooter locked his door, took his keys and his phone.

Additional information about the man's injuries were not available.

We are working to learn more and will update this story as more details are released.