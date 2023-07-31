Man was reportedly shot in head, Alabama sheriff says. But video caught real culprits

A man reportedly shot in the head was actually mauled to death by a pack of dogs, an Alabama sheriff told news outlets.

Demarcus “Sam” McKenzie, 27, was found dead Saturday, July 28, at a home in Skipperville, AL.com reported, citing Dale County Sheriff Mason Bynum.

Ozark-Dale County E911 got a call about an “unresponsive” man at about 9:15 a.m., according to the outlet. Deputies arrived to find McKenzie dead from what they thought was a gunshot wound.

The condition of his body led them to believe that he had been shot, WTVY reported.

However, a review of surveillance video from the home showed he was mauled by “five to six dogs,” Bynum told the Dothan Eagle. Investigators believe McKenzie was leaving the home when one of the dogs got “aggressive” with him.

He tried running away but was soon overpowered, the sheriff said.

“The video depicts the victim tripping near the base of the driveway as more dogs joined in on the attack,” Bynum said, according to the newspaper. “At one point five to six dogs are seen violently attacking and mauling the victim as he struggles to stand.”

Authorities didn’t say what breed the dogs were or to whom they belonged.

McClatchy News reached out to the Dale County Sheriff’s Office on Monday, July 31, and was awaiting a response.

McKenzie’s body was taken to the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences for an autopsy, AL.com reported.

Skipperville is about 90 miles southeast of Montgomery.

