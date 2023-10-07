Man reportedly shot himself in Lisbon, female passenger's death ruled homicide

Oct. 6—LISBON — State police said a Pittston man shot himself in the head Friday morning on Main Street, and a Lisbon Falls woman was found dead in the driver's seat of his car nearby.

Benjamin Peterson, 38, was transported to Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston, according to Maine Department of Public Safety Public Information Officer Shannon Moss.

The body of 30-year-old Kylee Turcotte was transported to the Office of Chief Medical Examiner in Augusta where an autopsy was performed. The Medical Examiner's office ruled her death a homicide," Moss said.

Authorities said Turcotte and Peterson had formerly been in a relationship with each other.

State police said firefighters working at the Lisbon Falls Fire Station on Main Street heard a woman scream at about 7 a.m.

"As firefighters were drawn to the roadway they observed a male step from a vehicle and shoot himself in the head with a handgun," Moss said.

"Emergency responders located a deceased female in the driver's seat of the vehicle at that time," she said.

The lower section of Main Street was shut down for several hours as Maine State Police and Lisbon Police detectives investigated the scene.

Police continued Friday night to investigate and reaffirm that there was no threat to the public.