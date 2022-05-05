Man reportedly shot on Route 95 as police investigate 2 incidents of gunfire in Providence

Police are investigating two incidents of gunfire in Providence early Thursday morning, one in which a driver was reportedly shot on Route 95, but is expected to be OK.

The Rhode Island State Police issued a news release Thursday afternoon, confirming that they're investigating a shooting at about 2:30 a.m. on the ramp from Thurbers Avenue to Route 95 South.

The news release included little additional information, other than to say a person was wounded and taken to Rhode Island Hospital. WPRI reported that a 35-year-old man told the police he was shot in the leg.

The state police say their investigation is continuing.

About an hour earlier, the Providence police started investigating after a car was struck by gunfire. It happened at about 1:55 a.m. near Pocasset Avenue and Bancroft Street.

Responding to a report, the police found a 34-year-old man in a gray BMW. The car had two bullet holes on the passenger side, but the driver was not hit, according to a report provided by Cmdr. Thomas Verdi.

When the police asked the driver what happened, "he stated that he didn’t know" and was "being extremely uncooperative and giving conflicting stories," the police said.

The car was towed and is being held as the police investigate.

