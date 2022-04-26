Man reportedly stabbed in Pittsburgh’s East Liberty neighborhood overnight

Pittsburgh police said a man was stabbed in Pittsburgh’s East Liberty neighborhood overnight.

According to police, the victim drove himself to Mercy Hospital with a stab would to the upper chest before 4 a.m.

The victim told officers the stabbing happened in East Liberty, but did not provide much more information, according to police.

The victim is listed in stable condition.

Police are investigating.

