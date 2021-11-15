A man reported to police that he was stabbed and robbed at a Fort Collins natural area.

Officers responded about 9:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 10, to Kingfisher Natural Area, which is located on the east side of Timberline Road just south of Mulberry Road near the Poudre River, according to a Fort Collins Police Services news release Monday afternoon.

The 23-year-old male told police he had been "hanging out under the bridge alone'' when a man he did not know approached him, demanded his wallet and stabbed him while stealing it, according to the release.

He was transported to an area hospital for treatment of serious injuries and has since been released. He told police the suspect was 5-foot-11 or taller and was wearing dark clothing and a face covering, according to the release.

"We’re grateful that the victim was able to get medical care quickly, and we’ll continue working with him to find answers as he continues on the road to recovery,'' Lt. Jeremy Yonce, of the Fort Collins Police Services Criminal Investigations Division, said in the release.

Detectives have been working with the man to collect evidence and identify suspects or motives for the assault but had not identified a suspect as of Monday's release.

Police are asking anyone with information about this incident to call Detective Laura Knudsen at 970-416-2771. People who wish to remain anonymous may contact Crime Stoppers of Larimer County at 970-221-6868 or www.stopcriminals.org.

This article originally appeared on Fort Collins Coloradoan: Man reportedly stabbed, robbed at Fort Collins natural area