Man reportedly takes hostages at Texas synagogue
Authorities say a man apparently took hostages Saturday during services at a synagogue near Fort Worth, Texas. (Jan. 15)
Authorities say a man apparently took hostages Saturday during services at a synagogue near Fort Worth, Texas. (Jan. 15)
The massive eruption under the Pacific ocean was just 40 miles away from Tonga. Footage on social media shows people fleeing the waves.
Saget was laid to rest in Los Angeles on Friday, just five days after he was found dead in his Florida hotel room
Sofia Vergara knows how to wow, no matter what she’s doing. This time, she’s wowing her Instagram followers with a sultry throwback photo that has people convinced she never ages. On Jan 14, Vergara posted a photo of herself in a golden bikini from the 1990s with the caption, “#tbt Miami the 90’s.” You can […]
Don't Look Up star Jennifer Lawrence has opened up about what filming the movie was like, revealing she found working with Jonah Hill "really, really hard."
Katy Perry, 37, just showed off her sculpted arms in a brand new topless Instagram photo. Strength training and celery juice are staples in her fitness routine.
Camille Kostek, a former Patriots cheerleader, appeared on the cover of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit in 2019.
A Florida police sergeant has been relieved of his supervisory responsibilities and is under investigation after he was filmed grabbing an officer by her throat, according to officials.
St. Luke’s School 10th grader Teddy Balkind did not fall on the ice before succumbing to an fatal neck injury during a game at Brunswick School in Greenwich last week, according to school and police officials. On behalf of the Balkinds, St. Luke’s Head of School Mark Davis released a letter posted on the school’s website on Wednesday clarifying that Balkind didn’t fall to the ice, instead, he ...
TULSA, Okla. — Anybody who laid eyes on Ryan Newman knew he had accomplished his No. 1 goal in his heat race Friday at the Lucas Oil Chili Bowl Nationals. Sure, the 44-year-old from South Bend, Indiana, finished third after starting ninth and collected valuable passing points. But the sizable grin on his face was […]
Passengers aboard a Norwegian cruise ship are stuck at sea this week after the cruise line decided to cancel the cruise mid-voyage due to COVID-19 concerns.
The Australian Open can get along perfectly well without Novak Djokovic, said the 20-time major champion Rafael Nadal, on a day when the world’s leading players bemoaned the distractions caused by Djokovic’s immigration battle.
CNN's "K-File" resurfaced the top House Republican's comments to a California radio station just days after the Jan. 6 insurrection.
Videos captured of an attack on the US embassy in Baghdad appear to show the embassy's defense system engaging incoming rockets.
Top donors to members of the so-called Sedition Caucus include Boeing, General Dynamics, and Lockheed Martin, says watchdog Accountable.US.
Courtesy Michelle FlueggeMichelle Fluegge wants everybody to see the photo of her on a ventilator during her very worst days because it shows what can happen if you fail to get vaccinated.“If I can help even one person,” she told The Daily Beast of the picture, which shows her unconscious on a ventilator, her face pallid, the endotracheal tube down her windpipe held in place by a head strap, two other tubes inserted in her noseHer family always knew her as the strong and unfaltering one who neve
Katy Perry is back and sexier than ever. On Jan 14, Perry posted a series of sultry photos with the caption, “let it burn baby #WIG.” Now, while all the photos are gorgeous, fans are really feeling the heat with the first photo. View this post on Instagram A post shared by KATY PERRY (@katyperry) […]
The former Miss Universe had her wardrobe-shaming moment chronicled on Instagram.
It is called a superload, and for good reason: The highway behemoth is longer than five firetrucks and weighs as much as two blue whales. This week and next week, the mammoth tractor-trailer, hauling a tank from a decommissioned nuclear training site, will lumber across Pennsylvania on a 400-mile route that would test the skills of even the most seasoned trucker. The metal leviathan, which takes up two lanes of traffic, measures 213 feet from end to end and weighs 294 tons, putting merely oversi
The "Daily Show" correspondent returned to the scene of the insurrection — where he found the Florida lawmaker.