LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Thirty-three-year-old Jacob Pritt reported he was robbed about 3:05 a.m. Tuesday in the area of Third and Ferry streets, according to police reports.

Three men attacked Pritt and took his money, police said.

Pritt was taken to a local hospital for treatment of injuries to his head, his jaw and his back, police said.

Police did not find anyone who fit Pritt's description of his attackers.

Reach Ron Wilkins at rwilkins@jconline.com. Follow on Twitter: @RonWilkins2.

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Journal & Courier: Man reports he was attacked, robbed in downtown Lafayette