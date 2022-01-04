Man reports being held at gunpoint, robbed

Jan. 4—An 18-year-old man reported being held at gunpoint and robbed Friday in Joplin.

The man told police that he accompanied a fellow resident of the Tanglewood Apartments at 2525 E. 32nd St. to a store and then to another person's home, where he was held at gunpoint by the neighbor and another man who took his cellphone and backpack from him before finally letting him go.

Capt. William Davis, with the Joplin Police Department, said the man told police that when he got home, he found that a shotgun and various items of clothing had been taken from his apartment.

The report remained under investigation Monday without any arrests having been made.