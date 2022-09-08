Shots fired

LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Someone driving a black Cadillac became angry with another motorist's driving, pulled up beside him and fired three shots at his car about 3:50 p.m. Wednesday, the driver reported to Lafayette police.

Neither the driver nor his car was struck, police said, adding they did not find any shell casings.

The driver and the Cadillac both were southbound on U.S. 231 and were near the Elston Road overpass when the shots were fired, the driver reported to police.

The Cadillac turned east onto Teal Road and then turned into Romney Meadows on the southside of the road, the police reports indicate the driver said.

Police did not find the Cadillac and did not find any witnesses, police said.

Reach Ron Wilkins at rwilkins@jconline.com. Follow on Twitter: @RonWilkins2.

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Journal & Courier: Man reports being shot at as he drove on U.S. 231