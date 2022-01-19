Man reports car theft, stabbing near Española

Jan. 19—The Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office is searching for two men accused of pepper-spraying, stabbing and robbing a man Monday evening off Boneyard Road, just a few miles south of Española.

Deputies responded to a call around 5:30 p.m. Monday at the intersection of Boneyard Road and U.S. 84/285. When they arrived, they found a man bleeding from his leg, according to a report. He also had swollen eyes.

A woman at the site, who had called 911, said the man approached her on the side of the highway, where her vehicle had broken down. She told investigators the man ran up to her "in a panic," saying he had been attacked by two men who stole his car, the report said.

The man was taken to a hospital in Española.

He told investigators he had been driving from Española to Santa Fe to visit family when he stopped along the roadside. Two men in their mid-20s approached him on foot "without warning or provocation" and pepper-sprayed him in the eyes, he said.

When the man attempted to fight back, he said, one of the attackers stabbed him in the thigh, causing him to fall. The pair then got into his vehicle, a 2014 Chevrolet Impala, and fled, the report said.

The man had a laceration on his thigh, but no life-threatening injuries, according to the report.

The attackers have not yet been identified.