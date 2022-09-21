Man reports to Middletown police he dismembered body; 2 arrested in homicide

Sep. 21—Middletown police have made two arrests in a homicide on Stone Path Drive Tuesday night.

A man walked into the police department lobby and stated he had dismembered a body, according to Sgt. Earl Nelson. Officers responded to the residence in the 5600 block of Stone Path for a welfare check and found blood and the victim, a male. The body was found on the first floor of the house.

Bonnie Marie Vaughn fled the scene, but was located, arrested and charged with murder, according to Middletown police. John Havens is charged with tampering with evidence and gross abuse of a corpse.

Anyone with any information about this homicide is asked to call 911 or (513) 425-7700 or Detective Brook McDonald at (513) 425-7745