Man reports roommate missing in Alabama, deputies say. Now he’s charged with murder

Human remains discovered outside an Alabama home are believed to be a man reported missing by his roommate, deputies said.

Now, the roommate is charged with murder.

Kevin Chad McLemore called the Walker County Sheriff’s Office on Oct. 7 to report his roommate, Terry Linden Drummond, missing, deputies said during an Oct. 13 news conference and AL.com and WVTM reported.

McLemore told deputies he last saw his roommate around 6:30 a.m. Oct. 4 when he left for work, deputies said.

In the days that followed, investigators searched for Drummond but found nothing.

Then, on Oct. 11, deputies obtained a search warrant for the pair’s home and brought in a K-9 unit to search the property.

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

Outside the home, they found a section of disturbed dirt covered with cinder blocks, they said during the conference.

Under the blocks was a shallow grave, about 4 feet deep, deputies said.

Deputies found what they believe to be Drummond’s dismembered body inside the makeshift grave, they said in the news conference.

The remains were sent to state forensic investigators for further analysis and to confirm the identification.

“I’ve been in law enforcement almost 20 years, I’ve never seen anything quite like it,” Sheriff Nick Smith said during the news conference. “It was a very gruesome, detailed-out murder.”

The sheriff’s office did not release any other details.

McLemore was taken into custody and charged with murder on Oct. 12, deputies said.

The remains were found in Bremen, about 45 miles north of Birmingham.

4-year-old shot in face by older brother while parents weren’t home, Michigan cops say

Camper vanishes on solo trip, Arizona police say. Then hunters discover her SUV

Upset parent shoots son’s youth football coach in front of team, Missouri police say

Man looking for his dog stumbles upon woman’s body in North Carolina woods, cops say