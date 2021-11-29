Man reports he was shot during carjacking attempt. Where police found the victim

A man who turned up at Community Regional Medical Center early Monday told police he was shot after a carjacking attempt in southwest Fresno.

Lt. Bill Dooley said the incident occurred about 2 a.m. The victim said that he was in the area of Calaveras and B streets when he was approached by three men who tried to take his car. As he sped away, he said one of the men opened fire, striking him. He was able to make it to the hospital, where he was in stable condition. It was not reported how many shots were fired.