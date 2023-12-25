Man rescued after car plunges into Anacostia River
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — DC Fire and EMS said they rescued a man after a car plunged into the Anacostia River on Monday afternoon.
Crews said they were dispatched to the area of the Anacostia River and 11th St bridge for the report of a vehicle in the water.
First responders said a man was pulled from the vehicle and a secondary search is ongoing.
The man was transported in critical life-threatening condition.
