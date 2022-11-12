Man rescued after falling into Merrimack River in Hooksett

Nov. 11—Hooksett authorities were able to rescue a man who fell into the Merrimack River late Thursday.

Police and fire personnel were able to locate the 31-year-old man under the walking bridge on Main Street next to a support column. Police were notified about a man in the river around 11:30 p.m., authorities said Friday.

A Hooksett fire crew launched a rescue boat and reached the man without issue.

The man, who wasn't identified, sustained only cuts and bruises from his fall and was transported by boat to Lamberts Park, where he was further evaluated and declined a ride to the hospital.

Police determined his fall was accidental.