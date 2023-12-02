Man rescued after falling into river in DC

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — DC Fire and EMS said a man was rescued after he fell into the river Saturday morning.

DC Fire and EMS said that at about 8:50 a.m., they were dispatched to the James Creek Marina at 200 V Street, S.W. for the report of a person in the water.

When crews arrived at the scene, they found a man floating in the river. He was evaluated by EMS and they determined that he did not require transport to a hospital.

First responders said the man fell from the fuel dock at the Marina and drifted out into the river.

